Traffic police avert daylight robbery, arrest two persons

Alert traffic police averted a daylight robbery on the busy Coles Park junction on Thursday.
According to the police, the accused, Asif and Tausif, intercepted Joshini, who was riding a scooter. Joshini lost control while resisting the robbery and slipped from the scooter, sustaining injuries. The duo snatched her hand bag and tried to flee.
Traffic police constable Hemanth Kumar, along with his colleague Nagendra, chased the accused. The accused slipped from the bike, but fled from the scene leaving behind the bike and the hand bag. The police took Joshini to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Hemanth Kumar later alerted his seniors. Based on the bike registration number, they traced the owner who told the police that Asif and Tausif had borrowed the bike.
The police tracked down the duo who were arrested.
Senior police officials lauded the work of Hemanth and Nagendra.
