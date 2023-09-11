Traffic movement in and around Majestic diverted owing to Bengaluru bandh

September 11, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - Bengaluru

The city traffic police have diverted traffic movement in and around Majestic owing to the Bengaluru bandh called by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association on Monday.

Considering the traffic disruption in and around Majestic and Freedom Park areas, the traffic police have diverted vehicular movement and requested road users to avoid K.G. road, Seshadri Road, G.T. Road, roads around Freedom Park and Majestic bus stand to avoid congestion.

Vehicles coming from R.R. junction towards Khodays Circle should move towards Krishna floor mill and proceed towards Malleswaram and further.

Vehicle coming from Goodshed Road should proceed towards G.T. Road via Sangolli Rayanna Circle to reach Okalipuram to proceed towards Sujatha theater and further.

Vehicles coming from Mysuru Bank Circle should proceed towards Palace Road towards Maharani junction underpass and go towards Basaveshwara Circle and further.

Security stepped up

Security has been stepped up in and around the city to ensure law and order during Bengaluru bandh.

All the police personnel have been directed to patrol the area to ensure no one forces people to participate in the bandh.

There was no permission given for the rally as planned by the protesters in the city as per the High court order.

“The protest was allowed in Freedom Park. Any violations will be dealt with legally. Apart from the 15,000 policemen in the city, KSRP, and CAR platoons have also been deployed to ensure peaceful bandh. Our concern is to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the motorists and people during the bandh,” said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.