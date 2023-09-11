HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic movement in and around Majestic diverted owing to Bengaluru bandh

September 11, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city traffic police have diverted traffic movement in and around Majestic owing to the Bengaluru bandh called by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association on Monday.

Considering the traffic disruption in and around Majestic and Freedom Park areas, the traffic police have diverted vehicular movement and requested road users to avoid K.G. road, Seshadri Road, G.T. Road, roads around Freedom Park and Majestic bus stand to avoid congestion.

Vehicles coming from R.R. junction towards Khodays Circle should move towards Krishna floor mill and proceed towards Malleswaram and further.

Vehicle coming from Goodshed Road should proceed towards G.T. Road via Sangolli Rayanna Circle to reach Okalipuram to proceed towards Sujatha theater and further.

Vehicles coming from Mysuru Bank Circle should proceed towards Palace Road towards Maharani junction underpass and go towards Basaveshwara Circle and further.

Security stepped up

Security has been stepped up in and around the city to ensure law and order during Bengaluru bandh.

All the police personnel have been directed to patrol the area to ensure no one forces people to participate in the bandh.

There was no permission given for the rally as planned by the protesters in the city as per the High court order.

“The protest was allowed in Freedom Park. Any violations will be dealt with legally. Apart from the 15,000 policemen in the city, KSRP, and CAR platoons have also been deployed to ensure peaceful bandh. Our concern is to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the motorists and people during the bandh,” said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.