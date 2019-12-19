Bengaluru

Traffic movement hit

more-in

Traffic movement in the area surrounding Town Hall came to a near standstill on Thursday afternoon when protesters started marching from S.J. Park Circle to Town Hall and blocked the road. As hundreds of people blocked a portion of road before Canara Bank, traffic coming from K.R. Market side and moving towards Hudson Circle was badly hit.

The police had to divert traffic from SJP Road via Dharmaraya Swamy Temple Road.

Vehicles coming from Hudson Circle and moving towards Mysuru Road were also stuck in the snarl.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 10:38:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/traffic-movement-hit/article30351632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY