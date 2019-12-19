Traffic movement hit

Traffic movement in the area surrounding Town Hall came to a near standstill on Thursday afternoon when protesters started marching from S.J. Park Circle to Town Hall and blocked the road. As hundreds of people blocked a portion of road before Canara Bank, traffic coming from K.R. Market side and moving towards Hudson Circle was badly hit.

The police had to divert traffic from SJP Road via Dharmaraya Swamy Temple Road.

Vehicles coming from Hudson Circle and moving towards Mysuru Road were also stuck in the snarl.