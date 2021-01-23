Traffic management authority on the cards

Bengaluru

23 January 2021 20:39 IST

The Home Department has proposed that a traffic management authority be set up to tackle the growing problem of vehicular congestion on Bengaluru’s roads. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai made this announcement while inaugurating the 32nd National Road Safety Month on Saturday.

Mr. Bommai said the traffic management authority would work with civic agencies such as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and other stakeholders. “The Finance Department has approved the use of 50% of the fine amount collected towards this, but the Home Department will ask for more allocation,” he said, adding that the government had identified 12 high-density corridors across the city where vehicular traffic can be improved. Work on the corridors will begin soon.

The Minister said the role of the traffic police was not restricted to just collecting fines, but also bringing about traffic discipline among motorists and thereby reducing accidents and fatalities. “We have asked the Public Works Department and the highway authorities to pitch in and work to identify blind spots and improve road safety,” he added. He also acknowledged the growing number of vehicles on the road, which was putting pressure on the existing infrastructure.

Advertising

Advertising

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, Joint Commissioner of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda and senior civic officials were part of the event.