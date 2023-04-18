Traffic head constable injured in Bengaluru

April 18, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A traffic head constable attached to the Byatarayapura traffic police sustained injuries, when a scooter rider knocked him down at the Bapujinagar junction on Friday afternoon.

The injured Parasappa Channavasappa Nyamegowda was on duty with his senior, assistant sub inspector Prasad, when the incident occurred around 12.30 p.m.

The police noticed the scooterist riding in a rash and negligent manner at Bapujinagar junction. Mr. Nyamegowda tried to stop him, but the accused knocked him down and sped away.

Mr. Nyamegowda was rushed to hospital for treatment while a case against the scooter rider has been filed with the Byatarayapura police.

The police are on the lookout for the rider through CCTV camera footage from in and around from the scene of accident.