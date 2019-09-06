Bengaluru

Traffic fines: ₹30 lakh in 5 hours

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA,050/09/2019 : FALLING IN LINE: A view of the ‘disciplined’ motorists at Minsk Square traffic junction on Thursday evening. With the new motor vehicle rules coming into effect, motorists on the streets of Bengaluru are seen following the road discipline strictly. PHOTO : G R N Somashekar   | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKAR G R N

2,978 cases booked till Thursday 1 p.m.; the bulk, 2,639, were for lack of helmet

Motorists beware. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced that they will be strictly implementing the hefty penalties under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. In a span of five hours, the police, on Thursday, collected ₹30.11 lakh as fines for traffic violations.

On September 4, the first day the new fines were levied, the total collection reached ₹21.8 lakh within a few hours.

Traffic police had booked 2,978 cases till Thursday 1 p.m. The bulk, 2,639, were for riding without a helmet. That alone accounted for ₹26.3 lakh.

At a press conference on Thursday, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told presspersons that the traffic police will be tough and are conducting special drives to ensure that people follow the rules.

“The special drive is not to earn revenue but to act as a means of deterrence,” he said, adding that the city’s traffic problems have become infamous nationally.

“This is due to pedestrians not following rules and a lack of traffic sense especially among two-wheeler riders,” he said.

Many motorists feel that the high penalties will only embolden people to bribe police personnel in an attempt to avoid the high fines. A senior police official said any cop caught accepting bribes will be severely punished. “Citizens are welcome to file complaints with us,” added Mr. Rao.

