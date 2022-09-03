Traffic diversions likely on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway next week

Anticipating heavy rainfall, the Ramanagaram district administration is likely to impose traffic diversion on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

As per an India Meteorological Department alert, Bengaluru and Ramanagaram districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday.

“Depending on the rain situation, the diversion will be imposed asking motorists to use either Kanakapura Road or the Kunigal route,” K. Santosh Babu, SP, Ramanagaram, said.

Recently, motorists using the expressway had a harrowing experience, after the road was flooded at several stretches. The NHAI has been accused of executing a flawed design resulting in the flooding and officials attributed the flooding to torrential rain. A few days ago, bypasses in Bidadi and Ramanagaram to Channpatna opened to motorists.