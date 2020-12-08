Traffic diversions in Bengaluru’s CBD ahead of farmers’ rally

The police have put in place traffic diversions in the Central Business District from 6 a.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday ahead of the farmers’ rally. Traffic movement on the busy K.G. Road has been restricted while Nrupatunga Road will have two-way vehicular movement.

Kamal Pant, city police commissioner, said the diversions have been placed to ensure smooth traffic flow. Protesters from many organisations in support of farmers will stage a rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park.

Members representing various farmers’ associations, the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene plan to take out a bullock cart rally. They are expected to gather at Town Hall and march to Freedom Park via N.R. Square, K.G. Road and Mysore Bank Circle to reach Freedom Park.

Vehicles entering K.G. Road will be restricted. Instead, motorists can go to Nrupatunga Road to reach K.R. Circle.

Traffic on Sheshadri Road and adjacent roads is expected to be disrupted as protesters are also expected to gather at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station and Majestic bus stand, and march towards Freedom Park via Anand Road Circle flyover.