Traffic diversion on Goodshed Road

Bengaluru

03 August 2021 17:40 IST

White-topping work begins on August 5

Traffic movement on Goodshed Road and TCM Royan Road has been restricted as work on white-topping will begin from August 5.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that restriction oin movement of traffic on the above roads will be in force from August 5 till completion of the work.

The white-topping work will have an impact on movement of vehicles on Goodshed Road, Old Mysuru Road, market flyover from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar ramp to TCM Royan Road junction.

Traffic police have made alternative arrangements for motorists. They have been instructed to put up required signages to guide motorists.