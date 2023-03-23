ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion in Bengaluru for Home Minister’s visit

March 23, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru traffic police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure free and smooth traffic flow between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., during the Union Home Minister’s visit to the city on Friday.

According to an official release, commuters are requested to avoid HAL Airport Road, Mysuru Road, N.R. Road, Nrupathunga Road, Seshadri Road, Palace Road, Race Course Road, and the Kengeri to Kommagatta road.

Apart from this, movement of light, medium, and heavy goods transport vehicles has been restricted between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Town Hall to N.R. Road, Mysuru Road, Nayandahalli towards the city, and Kumbalagodu to Kengeri towards the city.

Goods vehicles are advised to use Lalbagh Road - Hosur Road – NICE Road, instead of N.R. Road to move towards Mysuru Road.

Goods vehicles moving towards the city from Nayandahalli junction can use Nagarabhavi and the Sumanahalli ring road.

Goods vehicles moving towards the city from Kumbalagod and Kengeri can take NICE Road.

