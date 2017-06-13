Traffic cop assaults rider over parking

An Assistant Sub Inspector, attached to Chamarajpete traffic police station, along with staff allegedly assaulted a motorcycle rider in full public view over a trivial row over parking on Chamarajpete main road on Tuesday afternoon.

The motorist, identified as Umpathy, claimed that he had parked his two-wheeler at the designated parking space and had gone to a café nearby for coffee. ASI Hanumantharayappa, along with his staff, towed the vehicle and claimed it was parked in the no parking zone.

Heated argument ensued when Umapathy objected, following which Mr. Hanumanthrayappa and his staff allegedly assaulted and verbally abused him.

Few passers-by, who witnessed this, recorded the incident on their mobile phones and uploaded the video on social media networks.

Taking a serious note of the incident, DCP (West - Traffic) has directed the jurisdictional Assistant Commissioner of Police to probe the issue and file a report.