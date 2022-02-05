Traffic constable suspended for taking ₹100 from biker

He was not wearing ISI helmet

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda on Friday suspended a traffic constable who was caught on camera accepting a ‘fine’ of ₹100 from a motorcycle rider whom he had stopped for not wearing an ISI certified helmet. The incident, which took place near HAL Post Office junction, was caught on camera by a passer-by. The public forced the constable to return the money to the biker and later circulated the video on social media.

The traffic police have not started levying fines on motorists failing to wear ISI helmets. “Awareness drives are currently underway, and will go on till the end of the month, after which we will fine two-wheeler and pillion riders ₹500 as per the rule,” said a senior police official. He added that the constable had no authority to collect any fine. Only traffic police who are ASI and above can levy fines on motorists.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Mr. Gowda suspended the constable, Pawan Dyamanna, who is attached to Old Airport Traffic Police Station and ordered an inquiry. “He misused his authority and that amounts to dereliction of duty,” said Mr. Gowda.

A fortnight ago, the police launched an awareness drive on the importance of ISI certified helmets. Once the drive concludes, a rider or pillion rider wearing a sub-standard helmet will be considered as helmetless and will be fined.