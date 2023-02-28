Traffic ASI injured in road accident while on duty succumbs to injuries

February 28, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 50-year-old assistant sub inspector, attached to the High Grounds traffic station, who sustained severe head injuries in an accident while on duty at Chalukya Circle on Sunday, died at Manipal hospital on Tuesday.

M. Nagaraju was managing the traffic when an autorickshaw coming from Palace Road, knocked him down and tried to escape. However, passers-by chased the vehicle and intercepted the driver, Shivakumar, at Windsor Manor junction, before handing him over to the police.

Mr. Nagaraju, who was severely injured, was rushed to Manipal hospital where he was admitted in the ICU, but he did not respond to the treatment and died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing from Bisilahalli in Tumakuru district, Mr. Nagaraju was living with his wife and three daughters.

His colleagues and senior police officials paid their last respect on Tuesday.