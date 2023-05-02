Traffic arrangements in place for VVIP movement in Bengaluru

May 02, 2023 03:14 am | Updated 03:14 am IST - Bengaluru

Traffic arrangements have been made for the following roads in the CBD area owing to VVIP movement on Tuesday. Motorists have been advised to use alternative roads to avoid congestion between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Instructions and diversions

Vehicles coming from Dr. H. Marigowda Road towards Madiwala check-post will be diverted at Dairy Circle and they must take right turn and move towards Bannerghatta Road .

Vehicles from Hosur towards Bengaluru city will be diverted at Konappana Agrahara junction and are required to take left turn and move towards NICE Road then reach Bannerghatta Road or Kanakapura Road.

Vehicles from Hosur Lashkar Road towards Madiwala check-post are diverted at Anepalya junction and must take right turn to proceed towards Dairy Circle and further towards Bannerghattta Road.

Vehicles from Marathahalli towards Silk Board on Outer Ring Road will be diverted at HSR 14th Main and must take left turn to move towards Electronics City/ BTM Layout/ Banashankari .

Right turn is restricted for vehicles coming from HSR Layout towards Silk Board and taking left is restricted for vehicles from BTM Layout towards Silk Board at Silk Board junction.

Vehicles from Inner Ring Road and moving towards Krupanidhi junction and Madiwala Police Station junction should take left at Sony World junction and move towards HSR 14th Main.

Vehicles from Beguru Road and Devarachikkanahalli towards Silk Board should take right at Bommanhalli junction and left at Kudlu Gate junction and move towards HSR Layout.