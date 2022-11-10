Traffic arrangements for Modi’s visit

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 10, 2022 21:39 IST

Traffic has been diverted in and around the city owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday. Traffic diversions will remain in force from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said that jurisdictional traffic police has exclusively earmarked the Hennur-Kothanur-Bagalur-Begur road for the use of airport passengers to avoid congestion. Mr. Gowda requested the commuters to make use of these arrangements. Airport road from Hebbal to BIAL, via Yelahanka, will lead to delays.

Traffic police have not only restricted parking and made diversions in CBD areas and routes with VIP movements, but also deployed police at strategic locations to monitor smooth flow of traffic.

The police have requested people to use the Outer Ring Road instead of entering the city between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Entry of heavy vehicles is restricted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Elaborating on the restrictions, Mr. Gowda said said due to VVIP movements, traffic restriction has been imposed in CBD area between 8 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., which includes Mekhri Circle , Cauvery junction, Ramana Maharshi road, Basaveshwara junction, Legislature house, Udyog Soudha, Sheshadri road, Anand Rao circle flyover, Majestic and railway station.

Similarly, commuter movement has been restricted at Mekhri circle, Hebbal junction, Kempegowda Airport elevated corridor between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Passengers to airport have been requested to check their messages regularly from the authorities to get updates on their schedules.

