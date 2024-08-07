GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic arrangements for Lalbagh flower show in Bengaluru

About 10 lakh tourists, dignitaries, foreign spectators, and school children are expected to visit the flower show

Published - August 07, 2024 04:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Workers engaged in arranging flowers for the 216th edition of the annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, in Bengaluru. The 12-day event begins on August 8, 2024.

Workers engaged in arranging flowers for the 216th edition of the annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, in Bengaluru. The 12-day event begins on August 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Ahead of the Independence Day flower show being organised by the Department of Horticulture at Lalbagh, for 12 days starting August 8, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced restrictions for motorists.

About 10 lakh tourists, dignitaries, foreign spectators, and school children are expected to visit the flower show. Parking of vehicles will be prohibited in the limits of Wilson Garden traffic police station and surrounding roads to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

Parking arrangement on

  1. Dr. Marigowda Road: Al-Ameen College premises for 2-wheelers
  2. K.H. Road: Shanthinagar BMTC multi-storey parking lot for two and four-wheelers
  3. Dr. Marigowda Road: Hopcoms parking lot can be used for two-wheelers and four-wheelers
  4. J.C. Road: BBMP parking lot for two-wheeler and four-wheelers
Sneak Peek: Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru
1/3

Parking banned on

  • Dr. Marigowda Road from Lalbagh main gate to Nimhans on both sides of the road
  • K. H. Road: K.H. Circle to Shanthinagar junction on both sides of the double road
  • Lalbagh Road from Subbaiah Circle to Lalbagh main gate on both sides of the road
  • Siddaiah Road from Urvashi theatre junction to Wilson Garden 12th Cross, both sides of the road
  • BTS Road: From BMTC junction towards post office
  • Krumbigal Road both sides
  • Lalbagh West Gate to R.V. Teachers’ College
  • R.V. Teachers’ College to Ashoka pillar
  • Ashoka pillar to Siddapura Junction

Visitors to the flower show are requested to use public transport, like Namma Metro, BMTC, and cabs to avoid traffic congestion.

