Traffic affected on Tumakuru Road due to closure of Peenya flyover in Bengaluru

January 17, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The closure of the Peenya flyover (Dr Shivakumar Swami flyover), by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), caused some confusion among commuters on the busy Tumakuru Road on Wednesday, January 17, morning.

The flyover was closed at 11 p.m. on Tuesday for the NHAI to perform repairs and retrofitting of the Bengaluru-Nelamangala viaduct which belongs to National Highway 4. The NHAI is also also carrying out load tests on 240 prestressed cables which are newly added.

As a result, traffic snarls were reported from the areas surrounding the flyover, like Goraguntepalya, Peenya, Jalahalli and Dasarahalli.

“For over a year now, there is only confusion surrounding that flyover. I was relieved when it was opened for traffic, but today morning on my way to work, I realised they had closed the flyover again. Without prior planning, I had to spend around 15 extra minutes in the traffic,” said Mithun Rajesh, a resident of Yeshwantpur.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) had issued traffic diversions last week for both, vehicles travelling from Nelamangala towards Bengaluru city and vehicles moving from CMTI junction towards Nelamangala.

The traffic, however, subsided after the morning peak hour. “As all the vehicles had to go below the flyover, there was some congestion and more traffic than usual during the peak hour. But it was not so severe that it affected the movement of vehicles,” said M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.

The traffic movement on the flyover will resume at 11 a.m on January 19.

