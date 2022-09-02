Traffic advisory in Yelahanka for Ganesh idol processions

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic diversion notice for Sunday on account of processions for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Yelahanka.

In a statement, the police said these diversions are necessary as about 40 idols will be immersed in the Allalasandra lake with large processions starting from Vidyaranyapura ground and Sambhram college.

The police have advised the public to avoid the roads which will have procession on Sunday starting from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.