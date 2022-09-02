Traffic advisory in Yelahanka for Ganesh idol processions
The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic diversion notice for Sunday on account of processions for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Yelahanka.
In a statement, the police said these diversions are necessary as about 40 idols will be immersed in the Allalasandra lake with large processions starting from Vidyaranyapura ground and Sambhram college.
The police have advised the public to avoid the roads which will have procession on Sunday starting from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.