ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic advisory in view of Union Home Minister’s visit

March 02, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city traffic police have issued an advisory for motorists in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city on Friday.

The traffic police have requested motorists to avoid the following roads: Devanahalli highway, Ballari Road, Hebbal junction, Mehkri Cirlce, Cauvery theatre junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Nrupatunga Road, Queen’s Road, Ambedkar Veedi, K.R. Circle, Police Corner, Hudson Circle, N.R. Junction, Town Hall junction, Gopala Gowda junction, Police Thimmaih junction, Trinity junction, HAL Airport Road, ASC Centre, ISRO junction, and S.D. Road between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The traffic police have also made alternative arrangements for the vehicles coming from Chickballapur and Doddaballupr towards the city and Hoskote and vice versa. Vehicles coming from Chickballapur towards the city should take the right turn or left turn at Nandi Cross at Devanahalli to proceed to Vishwanathapura, Doddaballapur, and Badabapte to reach Nelamangala and further.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US