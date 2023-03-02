Traffic advisory in view of Union Home Minister’s visit

March 02, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city traffic police have issued an advisory for motorists in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city on Friday.

The traffic police have requested motorists to avoid the following roads: Devanahalli highway, Ballari Road, Hebbal junction, Mehkri Cirlce, Cauvery theatre junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Nrupatunga Road, Queen’s Road, Ambedkar Veedi, K.R. Circle, Police Corner, Hudson Circle, N.R. Junction, Town Hall junction, Gopala Gowda junction, Police Thimmaih junction, Trinity junction, HAL Airport Road, ASC Centre, ISRO junction, and S.D. Road between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The traffic police have also made alternative arrangements for the vehicles coming from Chickballapur and Doddaballupr towards the city and Hoskote and vice versa. Vehicles coming from Chickballapur towards the city should take the right turn or left turn at Nandi Cross at Devanahalli to proceed to Vishwanathapura, Doddaballapur, and Badabapte to reach Nelamangala and further.