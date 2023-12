Traffic advisory for T20 cricket match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

December 03, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made in and around Chinnaswamy Stadium given the 5th T20 International Cricket match scheduled on Sunday afternoon (December 3).

According to the official release from the traffic police, parking is not allowed on Queens Road Balekundri Circle to Queen’s Road on both sides, M.G. Road Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Road on both sides, Raj Bhavana Road C.T.O. Circle to Basaveshwara circle both sides, Cubbon Road C.T.O. circle to Dickenson road junction both sides, Central Street Anil Kumble circle to Shivajinagara bus stand, Kasturba Road Queen’s circle to Siddalingaiah circle both sides, Mallya Road Siddalingaiah circle to Richmond circle, Dr. Ambedekar Road Balekundri circle to K.R.Circle both sides .

However, parking arrangement has been made on King’s Road UB City Parking lot BMTC Shivajinagara 1st floor.