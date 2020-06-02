Traders urge BBMP to allow reopening of markets

Traders of Krishna Rajendra Market and Russell Market, who want to resume their business, met Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and Mayor M. Goutham Kumar on Tuesday.

Mohammed Idrees Choudhury from Russell Market Traders’ Association told The Hindu that during the meeting, the traders had assured BBMP authorities of following all rules and regulations with regard to social distancing and other precautions. “The restrictions of the lockdown are being relaxed by the Centre. We have urged the BBMP to allow us to reopen and resume business,” he said.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Bengaluru Jilla Beedhi Vyapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta, affiliated to AICCTU, submitted a memorandum to Mr. Goutham Kumar on issues faced by street vendors. They demanded that all street vendors be allowed to open and be paid ₹15,000 income compensation and an interest-free loan of ₹30,000.

BBMP officials, who were privy to the meeting, said that it too early to allow markets to reopen. “Russell market was closed because traders did not follow social distancing protocols. There is a containment zone just a few yards from the market. Reopening the markets has to be done after strict regulations and protocols are in place,” an official said.

Mr. Anil Kumar said the civic body would issue strict guidelines in two days. “We will allow the markets to reopen only if the traders agree to follow all the regulations unconditionally. We will close the markets again if there is any lapse on their part,” he said.