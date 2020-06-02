Bengaluru

Traders urge BBMP to allow reopening of markets

Russell market in Shivajinagar is close to a containment zone.

Russell market in Shivajinagar is close to a containment zone.   | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

Civic body to draft strict guidelines for the same

Traders of Krishna Rajendra Market and Russell Market, who want to resume their business, met Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and Mayor M. Goutham Kumar on Tuesday.

Mohammed Idrees Choudhury from Russell Market Traders’ Association told The Hindu that during the meeting, the traders had assured BBMP authorities of following all rules and regulations with regard to social distancing and other precautions. “The restrictions of the lockdown are being relaxed by the Centre. We have urged the BBMP to allow us to reopen and resume business,” he said.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Bengaluru Jilla Beedhi Vyapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta, affiliated to AICCTU, submitted a memorandum to Mr. Goutham Kumar on issues faced by street vendors. They demanded that all street vendors be allowed to open and be paid ₹15,000 income compensation and an interest-free loan of ₹30,000.

BBMP officials, who were privy to the meeting, said that it too early to allow markets to reopen. “Russell market was closed because traders did not follow social distancing protocols. There is a containment zone just a few yards from the market. Reopening the markets has to be done after strict regulations and protocols are in place,” an official said.

Mr. Anil Kumar said the civic body would issue strict guidelines in two days. “We will allow the markets to reopen only if the traders agree to follow all the regulations unconditionally. We will close the markets again if there is any lapse on their part,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 9:25:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/traders-urge-bbmp-to-allow-reopening-of-markets/article31733199.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY