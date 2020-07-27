Traders hope to open markets ahead of festive season

27 July 2020 21:11 IST

The festival season begins on July 31 with Varamahalakshmi

Merchants and traders of various markets in the city are hoping that the State government will allow them to reopen and do business, especially with the festival season round the corner.

Since the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered closure of many markets, especially Kalasipalyam and Sri Krishna Rajendra (SKR) Market. This, the traders point out, had affected the livelihood of several merchants and traders.

Many are hoping that the civic body will allow them to reopen ahead of the festival season that begins with Varamahalakshmi (July 31).

G.M. Divakar, president of SKR Market Flower Merchants’ Association, said that the market was closed on March 21 and reopened in June. However, after the number of COVID-19 positive cases spiked, the market was again closed on June 22. “It has remained closed since. The State government has lifted most restrictions for other sectors. Why are markets closed?” Nearly 60,000 people were dependent on the SKR Market directly and indirectly.

R.V. Gopi, president of Kalasipalyam Vegetables Wholesale Market Association, said traders were going to petition to the government to allow reopening of the market. “The traders were allotted space in Singena Agrahara. However, eight traders who contracted COVID-19 there passed away. There were no cases in Kalasipalyam market,” he said and added that traders would propose to allow only the wholesale market to function from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Though there are no restrictions on Russell Market, traders have abstained from opening their shops. According to Mohammed Idrees Choudhury of the Russell Market Traders’ Association, of the 475 shops in the market, hardly a dozen have reopened.

“Apart from a few fish and meat stalls being open for a few hours in the morning, most shops are closed,” he said and added that many citizens had stopped going to these traditional markets because of the fear of COVID-19. “That apart, the COVID-19 ward of Bowring hospital is abutting the market, which has increased fear among citizens,” he said.

‘Corona Ganeshas’

With Ganesha Chathurthi falling in August, idol-makers are keeping their fingers crossed in the hope of the government allowing citizens to install idols in public places. There are around 500 idol-makers in the city, who have Ganesha and Gowri idols ready for sale.

Srinivas, an idol-maker from R.V. Road, had around 20,000 idols in stock, including the special ‘Corona Ganesha’ idol. “The sale of idols should have begun by now. However, people are scared to step out of their home and sale of idols is yet to begin,” he said.