Bengaluru

Trade unions protest against amending labour laws

Members of trade unions staging a protest against increasing working hours in Bengaluru on Monday.

Members of trade unions staging a protest against increasing working hours in Bengaluru on Monday.   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Workers on Monday staged a protest —while maintaining social distancing — in front of the Labour Commissioner’s office against the moves being made to amend/dilute labour laws in the State. They urged the State government to immediately convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the issues.

Members of nine trade unions under the Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) said the move to increase working hours from eight to 12 hours by bringing in amendments would have far-reaching consequences for the labour force. The workers also protested against moves to introduce amendments through the ordinance route and submitted a memorandum.

The JCTU said there was a need for a tripartite meeting, and till then the government should not promulgate any ordinance amending labour laws. It said that during the COVID-19 crisis, it is important that the government seek the cooperation of workers.

