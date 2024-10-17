Tractors back to rescuing stranded residents of flood-prone areas  

“We were promised last year by the Chief Minister, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP), and our MLA that our layout will not be flooded anymore. Hence, I replaced a lot of my furniture, got all of my doors changed, and rented out my house after the last damage. Yet, here we are again with water up to our knees and deep inside our house,” lamented Neelufur Ahamed, a resident of Sri Sai Layout in Horamavu.

Many residents of this layout refurbshed their houses in the hope that there would not be anymore rain damage. But the incessant rains on Tuesday which also continued into Wednesday left all streets of the layout flooded, affecting about 200 houses.

On Wednesday, the sounds of pump motors, tractors ferrying people could be heard and seen in the layout.

The residents alleged that although their layout was not considered a low-lying area before, owing to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) acquiring and increasing the height of a land parcel nearby, the layout gets water from all sides.

“For this, we were told that a vent will be built along the railway track and that will prevent flooding. They told us that work had started on it. But now they are saying that the flooding is because of water coming from the Hebbal and the Challakere lakes and other storm-water drain complications,” Ms. Ahamed said. The residents claimed that it will take at least three days for the water to subside.

Flashback from two years ago

As for Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka, this is the second time in two weeks this year that the premises were flooded. Most people were packing bags and heading for their relatives’ or friends’ houses on Wednesday, as there was no power and no easy way to travel with the apartment towers being surrounded by water. Tractors were the only mode of commute as water was almost three feet deep in some areas.

“Measures taken up by the BBMP two years ago helped us a lot. But this time, owing to construction activity nearby, materials piled up near two of our walls. When it rained consistently, the two walls collapsed leading to water coming inside. What we now seek from the civic body is a permanent solution to ensure that the water does not come inside our premises,” said Uday Kumar, a member of the residents’ welfare association.

The residents in both of these affected areas have gotten used to this weather-induced situation. Association members, youngsters, and other proactive citizens went around distributing food, water, medicines, and other basic supplies.

Woes of the IT corridor

The Outer Ring Road, which runs along the IT corridor of the city, was one of the worst-affected areas in Tuesday’s rainfall. The situation was somewhat better on Wednesday, but a ride on the road proved to be hectic with multiple potholes which were sometimes unrecognisable owing to the stagnant water.

Although the water had receded in most parts, some areas around Bellandur lake were still flooded. When The Hindu visited those areas, a delivery person on a two-wheeler took a fall near Kariyammana Agrahara in Bellandur while driving on a slightly flooded, pothole-ridden road.

“The main channel of the SWD connecting Bellandur and Varthur lakes opens up near Kariyammana Agrahara. The road was recently dug up and construction is going on this road as well. It gets flooded with every rain,” said Seema Sharma, a resident.

Many videos went viral claiming that a wall had collapsed inside the Manyata Tech Park near Hebbal leading to flooding. The Embassy REIT, however, refuted these claims. “Some videos/posts being circulated of a wall collapse are not from Embassy REIT or Embassy Manyata properties,” it said.

When an auto rickshaw started floating

An autorickshaw carrying a passenger on Kariyammana Agrahara Road in Bellandur entered a severely flooded stretch on Wednesday and tilted to one side and began to float. The driver and the passenger started walking carefully and made it to safe ground. With the help of those nearby, the auto was brought to an upright position.

For Anmol, the passenger, it was a “once-in-a-lifetime experience”. “I go to the office every day on this route and whenever it rains, the road gets flooded. What happened today was a unique experience and I quite enjoyed it,” he joked.

Metro services disrupted due to tree fall

Namma Metro services were disrupted on the Purple Line on Wednesday between 6.15 a.m. and 8.05 a.m. after a tree obstructed the operations between S.V. Road and Indiranagar stations. Trains were only running between Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield, and M.G. Road and Challaghatta during that time.

The BBMP received 47 complaints about trees falling and 57 complaints about tree branches falling on Wednesday.