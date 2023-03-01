Track patrolling by security personnel intensified after cases of stone pelting at Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

March 01, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the recent incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express train in the city, authorities have intensified track patrolling at “black spots’‘. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have deployed 35 to 40 at several stretches and they keep vigil on unlawful activities for 12 hours.

Incidents of stone pelting is a matter of concern as it endangers the lives of the passengers travelling in the train and damages public property. This year, the RPF has registered 21 cases in January and 13 in February.

On Friday, miscreants pelted stones at moving Vande Bharat Express train between Krishnarajapuram and Bengaluru Cantonment, resulting in damages to two window panes. Luckily, no passengers were injured. After the train returned to Chennai, the broken window panes were replaced and scheduled operation continued the next day. Sources said that replacing window panes cost more than ₹22,000. Prior to Friday’s incident, a minor incident of pelting stones at the same train was reported earlier.

In the city, the authorities have identified blackspots that include Lottegollahalli – Kodigehalli, Baiyappanahalli – Channasandra, Channasandra-Yelahanka, Chikkabanavara – Yesvantpur sections and also near Krishnarajapuram, Baiyyappanahalli, Tumakuru, Banaswadi, Carmelaram and Bengaluru Cantonment areas.

A senior railway official said, “Along with the primary duty of providing security cover at major stations and doing vigilance works, we have taken up the task of track patrolling. These measures are taken to take action against those involved in stone pelting and educate people about protecting public properties.”

“RPF and GRP are patrolling the tracks in several stretches. It is not an easy task. Our personnel are patrolling busy tracks and have to be extra careful about their safety as well. They walk miles to make sure that such incidents do not get repeated. Some even walk for a distance of 15 km. Their work also involves educating people living nearby, especially the youth. People who are involved in stone pelting are in the age group of 15 to 25,” the official added, also mentioning that after intensified patrolling, no fresh cases were reported in the city.

Additional Divisional Manager of Bengaluru Division Kusuma Hariprasad said, “The people involved in pelting stones should realise that they are endangering the lives of people travelling in the train. The criminal act is punishable with life imprisonment or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten year. Through various forms of communication such as pamphlets, announcements , we are reaching out to people educating them not to indulge in such activities.” The official said that service of trackmen are also being utilised for the purpose.