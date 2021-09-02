Toyota reduces use of freshwater at plant by 90%

CII presents two awards to auto company’s factory near Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reduced freshwater utilisation for manufacturing by 142,982 cubic metres during fiscal 2020-21, reporting a 90% cut on usage compared to the previous year.

“We strive to bring down our freshwater consumption by adopting recycling, rainwater harvesting and promoting Kaizen. Through these initiatives, we have reduced our freshwater utilisation by 90% for manufacturing,” informed TKM on August 31 through a statement.

The company claims to have established waste management practices involving source reduction at its car factory at Bidadi near Bengaluru by implementing innovative technologies, and also enhanced the recyclability of waste to 96%.

“Moving further, we intend to implement the concept of CRADLE to CRADLE, where waste material is put back to the manufacturing process, thus supporting the principle of circular economy,” the auto major said.

Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director of TKM, said, “Toyota has given utmost importance to the environment, and all our initiatives are designed in such a way that serves towards lowering our environmental impact and achieving the ultimate goal of living in harmony with nature.”

TKM's efforts towards creating a positive impact on the environment by water conservation and waste management for recognition from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region in the form of awards for Best Water Management Company and Best Hazardous Waste Management Company, which were presented on August 31.