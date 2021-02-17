Toyota opens T-Serv to keep in touch with customers

Bengaluru

17 February 2021 21:25 IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced the introduction of a pilot project, T-Serv, in the city in partnership with five service outlets. These service centres would cater to Toyota customers who have migrated to multi-brand garages, said the company.

“The T-Serv brand established exclusively in India under Toyota’s philosophy of ‘Customer for Life’, is aimed at customers who have switched to multi-brand workshops. We have observed that the shift to multi-brand workshops results from extended car usage and subsequent ownership change,” TKM said in a statement.

As per the company, at T-Serv outlets, customers can avail of periodic maintenance, general repair and paint jobs. TKM will supply spare parts to these T-Serv outlets and also train mechanics. For digital convenience, a T-Serv customer app will also be introduced.