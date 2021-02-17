Bengaluru

Toyota opens T-Serv to keep in touch with customers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced the introduction of a pilot project, T-Serv, in the city in partnership with five service outlets. These service centres would cater to Toyota customers who have migrated to multi-brand garages, said the company.

“The T-Serv brand established exclusively in India under Toyota’s philosophy of ‘Customer for Life’, is aimed at customers who have switched to multi-brand workshops. We have observed that the shift to multi-brand workshops results from extended car usage and subsequent ownership change,” TKM said in a statement.

As per the company, at T-Serv outlets, customers can avail of periodic maintenance, general repair and paint jobs. TKM will supply spare parts to these T-Serv outlets and also train mechanics. For digital convenience, a T-Serv customer app will also be introduced.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2021 9:26:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/toyota-opens-t-serv-to-keep-in-touch-with-customers/article33863957.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY