Toyota forays into used car mart, opens maiden outlet in Bengaluru
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has opened the company’s first Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Vikram Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman, TKM, said the company was committed towards creating a reliable and transparent used car market, which would enable faster disposal of cars at right prices and right quality to the buyers.
“India’s used car market continued to grow rapidly every year and TKM’s focus would be to offer customers with the best quality refurbished cars with convenience, transparency, and value for money.”
The TUCO outlet would buy and sell only Toyota pre-owned cars. This has started as a pilot operation and would be expanded to the rest of the country in the future, said the company.
