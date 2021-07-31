BengaluruBengaluru 31 July 2021 00:45 IST
Comments
Toy guns create confusion at KIA
Updated: 31 July 2021 00:45 IST
A consignment of toy guns, exact replicas of semi-automatic weapons from Istanbul, intercepted at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), caused panic and confusion. Customs officals intercepted the parcel as it was from a real weapon manufacturer from Istanbul, three weeks ago.
However, the importer claimed they were replicas of the real weapons meant for a Kannada film shoot starring a leading actor. The city police inspected the consignment with a team of ballistic experts who certified that they were indeed replicas and not real firearms, sources said.
The consignment will likely be released soon, sources said.
More In Bengaluru
Read more...