Bengaluru

Toy guns create confusion at KIA

A consignment of toy guns, exact replicas of semi-automatic weapons from Istanbul, intercepted at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), caused panic and confusion. Customs officals intercepted the parcel as it was from a real weapon manufacturer from Istanbul, three weeks ago.

However, the importer claimed they were replicas of the real weapons meant for a Kannada film shoot starring a leading actor. The city police inspected the consignment with a team of ballistic experts who certified that they were indeed replicas and not real firearms, sources said.

The consignment will likely be released soon, sources said.


