Town planning official suspended

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has suspended Assistant Director, Town Planning, who was allegedly caught red-handed, while taking a bribe, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 5.
The ACB claimed that the official, S.N. Devendrappa, was accepting a bribe of ₹27.4 lakh from the owner of a brewery for issuing an Occupancy Certificate.
An order issued by the civic body’s Deputy Commissioner (Administration) states that the official has been suspended as under Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1966, and Classification, Control and Appeal Rules, 1957.
Senior officials from the BBMP’s Department of Administration said a government employee cannot be dismissed outrightly or directly. “The official has been suspended as of now and an inquiry will be held, giving him reasonable opportunity to be heard. Based on the inquiry and if charges are proven, a final decision will be taken by the competent authority,” an official clarified.
On Monday, during a search of Mr. Devendrappa’s house, the ACB found expensive SUVs, several bank accounts, fixed deposits, 430 files with seals of BBMP’s joint commissioner, chief engineer and executive engineer, apart from 120 bottles of liquor.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath