Towing vehicle policy to be revised

CM directs officials to make it more public friendly

Following growing criticism from the public about rude traffic police personnel and towing staff, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Monday, convened a meeting with top police officials and directed them to revise the current towing policy and make it more public friendly.

Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda also held a meeting with DCPs, ACPs, PIs, PSIs and ASIs and instructed them to ensure that towing staff and personnel are polite while dealing with citizens.

Traffic police personnel have been asked to document all towing cases, both with photos and videos. “Regarding the revision of SoPs for towing vehicles, officials will consult people and experts to revise the rules to make them more people friendly. Towing operations were suspended on Monday,” said a source.

Towing teams will have to make an announcement and see if the owner is around before towing the vehicle away. “If the owner arrives at the spot, officers must impose a no-parking fine and not tow the vehicle away. If people retaliate or try to assault them, towing staff must record the entire incident and take help of other officers or call the control room for reinforcement,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have issued a notice to the person who took a video of a delivery executive chasing after a towing vehicle. “The delivery executive had parked his two-wheeler in front of a no parking board for which a video proof is available. After he requested the officer, he let the vehicle go without imposing a fine. However the video gives a different version, and we are contemplating taking action against the person who shot it,” said a police official.