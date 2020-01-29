Towards a collaborative study for a winning career

The two-day The Hindu International Education Fair 2020 concluded on Tuesday at REVA University in Yelahanka.

Thousands of students and parents attended the event to get a clearer understanding of the process involved to apply abroad as well as courses on offer. Queries ranged from the best subject combination to credit score required to be eligible for admission.

Students were able to interact directly with representatives of educational institutes and consultants as well as insurance and banking companies to map out finances.

Dr. S.Y .Kulkarni, Vice Chancellor, REVA University, inaugurated the second day of the expo at the university campus. The event was initiated with a lamp lighting ceremony, which saw apart from Dr. Kulkarni, was attended by R. Mahesh Kumar, Advisor, The New India Assurance Company Limited and Elisavet Georgaki, Marketing Manager, Amity Global University.

“There is an increasing demand for additional education qualification, and interest among students to get a Master’s degree is high these days. A subject specialisation will improve their chances in the competitive job market,” said a participant.

A parent who was helping her teenage son choose a college said that money they were saving would be investment for his future career.

The two-day event was sponsored by REVA University and Christ (Deemed to be University).