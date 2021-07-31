Tout, who claimed to be KPSC member, held

Bengaluru

31 July 2021 00:28 IST

He cheated people of ₹1.67 cr.

A tout, who allegedly claimed to be a member of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and cheated people by collecting money and promising them government jobs, has been arrested by the Vidhana Soudha police.

The accused, Arun Kumar, hails from Davangere. He claimed he was close to the Governor of the State and also flashed appointment orders of people who got their postings with his aid.

These orders have now been proved to be fake. The police said till now they have uncovered cases where he had cheated people of a total of ₹1.67 crore. He promised people jobs as government college lecturers, police sub-inspectors, and also in the Excise Department.

