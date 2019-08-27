Bengaluru

Tourism vision group to be led by Sudha Murty

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa , Minister Govind Karjol, and Sudha Murty of Infosys Foundation, at the Karnataka International Travel Expo at Hotel Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru.

Our government aims to offer a rich experience to tourists, says CM.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced the formation of a Vision Group for Tourism in the State under the chairpersonship of Sudha Murty, chairperson, Infosys Foundation.

“Our government aims to offer a rich experience to tourists. The vision group will work towards this end,” the Chief Minister said while speaking at Karnataka International Travel Expo – 2019 on Monday.

The former Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had also appointed a Tourism Vision Group under the chairmanship of T.V. Mohandas Pai, who was formerly associated with Infosys.

