Tourism vision group to be led by Sudha Murty

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced the formation of a Vision Group for Tourism in the State under the chairpersonship of Sudha Murty, chairperson, Infosys Foundation.

“Our government aims to offer a rich experience to tourists. The vision group will work towards this end,” the Chief Minister said while speaking at Karnataka International Travel Expo – 2019 on Monday.

The former Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had also appointed a Tourism Vision Group under the chairmanship of T.V. Mohandas Pai, who was formerly associated with Infosys.