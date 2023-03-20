Tourism Department to develop water sports destinations and amusement park near Bengaluru

March 20, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Gone are the days when tourism in Bengaluru only meant Vidhana Soudha, Lalbagh and Cubbon Park, as newer tourist destinations are being set up around the city to attract more tourists. Keeping in mind the needs of tourists who crave adventure, Kanva reservoir as well as Manchanabele dam are being developed as water sport destinations.

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) officials said that tourists may be able to enjoy water sports — kayaking, sailing, speed boats and jet skis — in Kanva backwaters in the next three months.

“We are projecting Kanva backwaters as a one-day travel destination from Bengaluru. Water sports and hiking (managed by district administration) will be the main attractions there. Tourism Department has been provided five acres to develop basic amenities, like toilets, drinking water, changing rooms and parking area. There will be zero construction near the backwaters. We will abide by all the National Green tribunal (NGT) directions,” said Ravindra. P. C., General Manager, KSTDC.

A tender for setting up sporting infrastructure has received a few bids.

“The Tourism Department is also planning to develop Manchanabele in a similar fashion,” said Ramprasath Manohar, Director, Department of Tourism. “We are planning a water sports facility and a park there.”

Plans for an amusement park in Bengaluru are in the works to boost tourism around the city, especially during weekends. “We have not decided the venue, but we are open to pitches. We want to set up a Disney World kind of theme park somewhere around Bengaluru, or Mysuru. These attractions, along with the ropeway near Nandi Hills, will bring in more tourists to the city,” Mr. Manohar said.

The department is planning to take up more Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects. “In May, we have the Global Tourism Investment Summit in Delhi. We are planning to get global investors to develop tourism products and infrastructure in Karnataka, and in Bengaluru,” Mr. Manohar explained.