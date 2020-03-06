Tourism Department mulls over ‘Bengaluru Habba’

The State Tourism Department is contemplating organising Bengaluru Habba on the lines of Mysuru Dasara and Hampi Utsava, and a committee will be set up to discuss the modalities and fixing an annual date.

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi has said that the proposed Habba has the potential to become a major tourist attraction.

The government also plans to celebrate nine different festivals in memory of dynasties such as Chalukyas, Kadambas, Kalyana-Chalukyas who ruled different parts of Karnataka, Mr. Ravi said in the Legislative Council. “We are planning to celebrate Hampi Utsava on the date of Sri Krishnadevaraya’s coronation. This is to give the event national importance.”

Congress member P.R. Ramesh suggested that Bengaluru Habba could be organised during Karaga celebrations. “Karaga dates back to the pre-independence era. If there is any move to celebrate Bengaluru Habba, it can be done during Karaga. Kempe Gowda Day is also celebrated during the Karaga festivities. The city’s history must be considered,” he said.