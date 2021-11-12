Tourism Department holds marketing meets in U.K.

Similar meets planned in American cities

The Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, in its endeavour to promote tourism in the state, organised marketing meets at Birmingham and Manchester on November 4 and 5 respectively.

The Department of Tourism in a release said that after a challenging 2020-21 for the tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly a two-year break, Karnataka Tourism, has been looking ahead to exciting times. After the destination opened up, Karnataka first participated in the World Travel Market which concluded this week. And to sustain the momentum, Karnataka Tourism organised marketing meets in key U.K. cities, including Birmingham and Manchester.

Europe, and especially the U.K., has been the main source market for Karnataka in terms of tourist footfalls and these marketing meets are in continuation of the earlier meets, the release stated. The U.K. has been among the highest contributors of tourists to India and to Karnataka.

Traditional and historical connection between India and the U.K. has ensured a continuous flow of tourists. There are high levels of awareness about India in the U.K.; including NRIs which also have a sizable Kannadiga population.

A key factor is the direct air connectivity from London to Bengaluru (British Airways operates a non-stop flight; approximately 11 hours). Moreover, there is a seamless transit connection via the Middle East like Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi. The release, further stated that the Karnataka Tourism delegation was led by M. Appanna, chairman, Jungle Lodges and Resorts. He was accompanied by Sindhu B. Rupesh, director, Tourism, and Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation.

More such meets are being planned in the coming months in all key markets; including other European cities, the U.S. and South American cities. All these activities are expected to bring in more tourists to Karnataka and give a much-needed fillip to tourist footfalls in the state, the release added.