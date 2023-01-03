Total of 519 Indian and foreign exhibitors sign up for Aero India 2023 

January 03, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Bengaluru

With about a month-and-a-half left for the Aero India 2023, a number of exhibitors, both Indian and foreign, have registered for the biennial air show.

A total of 519 exhibitors have so far registered for the five-day air show to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka between February 13 and 17.

Of the 519 exhibitors, 486 are Indian exhibitors, while 33 are from 21 foreign countries.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the event will combine a major trade exhibition of the Aerospace and Defence industries as well as aerial display by IAF and others.

“Besides global leaders and big investors in the Aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think tanks from across the world. Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for exchange of information, ideas, and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India,” the Ministry said recently.

The 2023 edition of Aero India will return to its old avatar. The air show which is traditionally held for over five days was reduced to a three-day event during the last edition in 2021 with the last two days (public viewing days) being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the previous show was also unique as it was the world’s first hybrid exhibition wherein the business elements of the event were held in both physical as well as virtual modes.

Delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated in Aero India 2021.

The event also saw the signing of over 201 new business partnerships through MoUs, agreements and collaborations were inked and the show was attended by 16,000 delegates.