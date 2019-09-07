Top-50 property tax defaulters under the scanner

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has decided to exert pressure on the top-50 property tax defaulters on priority. The list includes well-known IT companies and government agencies such as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

“We have taken stringent action against defaulters and it has served as a caution to others. It is our duty and right to collect tax and it is their responsibility to pay tax on time,” a senior BBMP official said.

₹1,717 crore due

BBMP’s documents put the arrears due at ₹1,717 crore, and officials claim that only ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore is to be recovered.

“This is yet to be updated in the system. We have recovered around ₹1,200 crore till date. A few cases are in court as well,” the official said.

Assistant revenue officers have identified defaulters in their jurisdiction and are getting them to clear the dues.

For effective and quick recovery of the dues, the BBMP has resorted to “coercive methods” such as making loud and clear announcements about pending tax amount and pasting the demand notice on the property premises.

M. Lokesh, Special Commissioner (Finance), BBMP, said the civic body would not tolerate any kind of financial indiscipline and would act against defaulters.