Toll collection on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway deferred till March 14

February 27, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Bengaluru/Mysuru

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deferred the collection of toll on the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway.

B.T. Sridhara, project director of NHAI, in a letter to the senior assistant director of the Department of Information and Public Relations in Ramanagara district, stated that owing to “unavoidable reasons,” collection of the toll has been deferred till March 14.

On Sunday, the NHAI announced that the toll for using the 55-km stretch from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta will be collected from February 28 [Tuesday]. It also released a toll chart for different types of vehicles.

Sources said that the toll collection is likely to happen after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurates the expressway.

Before the NHAI made a formal announcement on deferring the toll, Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, in a social media post, claimed that the collection of toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway had been deferred till the completion of service roads.

It may be mentioned here that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, during his recent visit to Mysuru, had cautioned the government against collecting toll before completing the service roads.