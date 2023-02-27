ADVERTISEMENT

Toll collection on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway deferred till March 14

February 27, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Bengaluru/Mysuru

NHAI cites “unaviodable reasons” for postponing collection of fee, while Mysuru MP Pratap Simha maintains the toll will be collected after service road works are completed

The Hindu Bureau

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deferred the collection of toll on the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway.

B.T. Sridhara, project director of NHAI, in a letter to the senior assistant director of the Department of Information and Public Relations in Ramanagara district, stated that owing to “unavoidable reasons,” collection of the toll has been deferred till March 14.

On Sunday, the NHAI announced that the toll for using the 55-km stretch from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta will be collected from February 28 [Tuesday]. It also released a toll chart for different types of vehicles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sources said that the toll collection is likely to happen after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurates the expressway.

Before the NHAI made a formal announcement on deferring the toll, Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, in a social media post, claimed that the collection of toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway had been deferred till the completion of service roads.

It may be mentioned here that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, during his recent visit to Mysuru, had cautioned the government against collecting toll before completing the service roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US