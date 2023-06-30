HamberMenu
Toll charges on NICE Road in Bengaluru hiked by 11%

In a notification issued on June 30, NICE cited rising costs for the increase in toll

June 30, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of vehicles moving between Kanakapura Road and Mysuru Road, on NICE Road, in Bengaluru.

A file photo of vehicles moving between Kanakapura Road and Mysuru Road, on NICE Road, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE) has increased toll charges by 11%, which will come into effect on July 1. In a notification issued on June 30, NICE cited rising costs for the increase in toll.

The revised toll fee for Hosur Road to Bannerghatta Road, Bannerghatta Road to Kanakapura Road is ₹40 for cars and ₹15 for two-wheelers.

From Kanakapura Road to Clover Leaf junction, the toll is ₹30 for cars and ₹10 for two-wheelers.

From Clover Leaf junction to Mysuru Road, the toll for cars is ₹25 and for two-wheelers, the figure is ₹10.

From Mysuru Road to Magadi Road, the toll for cars is ₹55 and that for two-wheelers is ₹25.

From Magadi Road to Tumakuru Road, the toll for cars is ₹45, and that for two-wheelers is ₹15.

From Link Road, the toll is ₹60 for cars, and that for two-wheelers is ₹20.

Earlier in July 2022, the NICE had increased the toll after five years.

