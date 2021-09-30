Toddler died of strangulation, not starvation

Four family members booked for murder of 9-month-old baby

The nine-month-old baby boy — who was found dead after his grandmother, his mother and two other adult family members allegedly killed themselves at their residence in mid-September — had reportedly been strangled to death. The four adults have been booked posthumously for murder. Earlier, it was thought that the baby had died of starvation.

“A case under section Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against the other deceased in the house for the death of the toddler. Evidence shows the death happened due to strangulation,” said a senior police officer who is part of the ongoing investigation.

On September 17, the bodies of Bharathi (51) and her children, Sinchana (34), Sindhurani (31), the mother of the baby boy, and Madhusagar (25) were discovered by the police at their residence in Byadarahalli. They had killed themselves three or four days earlier.

The police also found the body of the boy on the bed. Sinchana’s two-and-half year-old daughter survived the trauma but needed immediate medical care.

Initially, it was reported in the media that the toddler was suspected to have died of starvation, but the probe has revealed that he had been strangled to death. “The facial bone was fractured, and there were ligature marks found on the neck. The post-mortem and FSL reports confirmed the cause of death, following which the police have registered a case or murder,” said the senior police officer. However, they are yet to determine who carried out the act.

The police found three death notes in different rooms in the house, reportedly written by the deceased accusing the owner of the house and Bharathi’s husband, H. Shankar, of constantly harassing them. “We have seized laptops, mobile phones, CCTV, and other electronic equipment to corroborate their claims. We have also recovered the laptop and mobile phones used by Shankar,” said a police officer.

He added that they were investigating the validity of the claims. Medical evidence had revealed that Madhusagar was the last person alive.

Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph:104 for help)