Toddler attacked by dog

A pack of stray dogs reportedly attacked a two-year-old boy when he was playing outside his house in HAL on Thursday. The toddler’s parents blamed the police for not acting against their previous complaint against the civic body on the dogs.

A senior police officer said, “The boy was playing alone in front of a house at Chinnappanahalli in the afternoon when he was attacked. His father Suresh S., who works as a security guard at a construction site, rescued him. The child sustained bite injuries on his face, hand and legs. Doctors said he was out of anger,” said a police officer.

A notice has been issued to officials concerned seeking an explanation.