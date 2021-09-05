Bengaluru

Toddler attacked by dog

A pack of stray dogs reportedly attacked a two-year-old boy when he was playing outside his house in HAL on Thursday. The toddler’s parents blamed the police for not acting against their previous complaint against the civic body on the dogs.

A senior police officer said, “The boy was playing alone in front of a house at Chinnappanahalli in the afternoon when he was attacked. His father Suresh S., who works as a security guard at a construction site, rescued him. The child sustained bite injuries on his face, hand and legs. Doctors said he was out of anger,” said a police officer.

A notice has been issued to officials concerned seeking an explanation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2021 5:49:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/toddler-attacked-by-dog/article36299645.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY