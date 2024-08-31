To tackle haphazard parking at Gandhinagar in Bengaluru, traffic police resort to towing

Over two-and-a-half years after it was banned, towing of vehicles violating traffic norms has made a comeback in the city.

The Upparpet traffic police launched a special drive of towing vehicles parked in ‘no-parking’ zones at Gandhinagar and Majestic areas since Friday. They have deployed two towing vehicles and they had towed as many as 75 vehicles by Saturday evening.

A senior traffic police official said towing has been reintroduced only in the Upparpet Traffic Police Station limits and not across the city. The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have resorted to towing vehicles in the area following a direction from the High Court of Karnataka to decongest the area around Freedom Park. However, the High Court has not directed the BTP to tow vehicles, an official clarified.

Towing of vehicles was banned in the city in February 2022 after public outcry over harassment of motorists by towing vehicle personnel.

“The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has opened the multi-level parking facility at Freedom Park and has declared all roads in Gandhinagar as no-parking zones. We have also installed no-parking signboards on Kalidasa Road and Gandhinagar 1st Main Road, among other key stretches. However, haphazard parking continues in this area. We were left with no option but to tow the vehicles parked in no-parking zones to decongest these already narrow roads,” an official said. He added that towing will continue in the area till the situation improves and motorists start using the parking facility at Freedom Park.

