To eternalise error after coming to know of it is no heroism, says Karnataka High Court judge, while recalling ‘erroneous’ verdict

Observing that fallibility is not alien to judges and to eternalise or immortalise the error, after coming to know it, is no heroism, the High Court of Karnataka has recalled its recent judgement by admitting an inadvertent error in quashing a first information report (FIR) registered against a man for watching child pornography online.

‘Judges too are human’

“Errors do happen, to err is human. We judges are also humans. Fallibility is not alien to the functions that judges perform. To rectify the error is the compulsion of the judicial conscience. To eternalise or immortalise the error, after coming to know of it, is no heroism,” observed Justice M. Nagaprasanna while recalling his ‘erroneous’ order.

The court on July 10 allowed a petition by Inayathulla, 46, of Bengaluru, who had questioned the FIR against him for “merely watching child pornography” by contending it was his right to privacy.

The court had quashed the FIR by noticing only Section 67B(a) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, which makes “publishing or transmitting material electronically depicting children in sexually explicit act” as punishable acts.

However, the Additional State Public Prosecutor (ASPP) filed an interlocutory application (IA) on July 19 for recalling the July 10 order. The ASPP pointed out that the prosecution did not bring to the notice of the court about certain provisions of the law, and also a procedural lapse on part of the petitioner in arraying the parties as respondents to the petition.

The prosecution pointed out that the petitioner had failed to array Cyber Tipline of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tipline, a centralised reporting system for the online exploitation of children, as the FIR was registered based on an alert by the Cyber Tipline.

Also, the prosecution stated that Section 15 (punishment for storage of pornographic material involving child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, though not invoked in the FIR, attracts in the present case and the police can add this section in their report based on the investigation, and this aspect was not brought to the court’s notice earlier.

Browsing also offence

Justice Nagaprasanna, who allowed the IA, also pointed out that Section 67B(b) of the IT Act also makes the act of ‘browsing’ child pornography as an offence, and hence, the reference in his July 10 order only to Section 67B(a) of the Act, “was an error” due to which the court had erroneously quashed the FIR.

“If Section 67B(a) was only looked into, it would have become unjust, as Section 67B(b) was the one that was applicable to the case at hand,” the court observed, while allowing criminal proceedings and investigation to continue against the petitioner as per law, without being influenced by the observations made by the court.

