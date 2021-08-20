TKM opens CoE at Vemana Institute of Technology

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Vemana Institute of Technology (VIT) for training students.

The CoE featured Toyota engine, transmission, and powertrain as cut section and do-it-yourself models to provide hands-on experience of automotive mechanisms to students, the company said in a statement.

TKM said it had established 12 CoEs at various colleges to help students become industry-ready and more such centres would come up in the future.

S. Jayaram Reddy, president, KRJS, the supporting entity of VIT, said the CoE will serve as a great learning resource and a practical tool. Sudeep S. Dalvi, senior V-P, director and COO, TKM, said the focus was on helping plug the skills gap.