Titagarh Rail Systems begins production of trains for Bengaluru metro’s Yellow Line

Published - June 14, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah BP _11765

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL) has started the production of trainsets for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.’s (BMRCL) Yellow Line project.

According to a release on Friday, the TRSL said the production is part of a contract with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC). “The contract agreement between the BMRCL and CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd., signed in December 2019, encountered challenges, which led to delays in meeting the original deadlines. To address these delays in the rolling stock supply, the CRRC sought additional time and subsequently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Titagarh Rail Systems. Under this MoU, Titagarh will manufacture the trainsets at its state-of-the-art facility,” release stated.

The TRSL will manufacture 34 out of 36 required train sets. The remaining two trainsets will be produced in China. The production commenced on May 18, with the first trainset is scheduled for delivery in August 2024.

Commercial operations on the 18.82-km Yellow Line are expected to commence by the end of this year.

